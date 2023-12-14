MP Nama wants Centre to restore railways passes to journalists

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

MP N Nageswara Rao.

Khammam: BRS Lok Sabha Party leader, MP Nama Nageswara Rao has requested the Central government to immediately restore the suspended railway travel concessions offered to journalists working across the country.

The MP wanted the Centre to inform whether railway passes facility was now being implemented on a concessional basis for journalists working in print and electronic media. He sought to know the reasons if railway passes were not given to journalists on concession.

Nageswara Rao enquired about the status of monthly Izzat season tickets and passes scheme in place for the low income poor. union Minister of Railways and Information Ashwini Vaishnaw responded and said that the Indian Railways has always provided proper services to all sections of the society and offered a subsidy of Rs 59,837 crore under various schemes in 2019-2020.

The minister said that Indian railways was giving an average of 53 percent discount to every person traveling in the trains. However, Nageswara Rao expressed displeasure at the minister’s failure to speak about the travel concessions to journalists, said a statement from the MP’s office here.