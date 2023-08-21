BRS drops incumbent MLA Rajaiah in Station Ghanpur, prefers Kadiyam Srihari

The decision to drop Rajaiah, reportedly comes after he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman Sarpanch from Dharmasagar

Jangaon: The BRS has dropped incumbent MLA Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah of Station Ghanpur constituency from the list of candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections. The party has instead chosen to field seasoned politician Kadiyam Srihari, who is known for his non-controversial attitude.

The decision to drop Rajaiah, reportedly comes after he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman Sarpanch from Dharmasagar mandal. Rajaiah denied the allegations, but the BRS leadership has apparently decided to take a cautious approach and field a candidate with a clean image.

Srihari, who is a former Deputy Chief Minister, is seen as a safe bet for the party.

The BRS has also not yet announced the candidate for Jangaon constituency. The present MLA, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, is facing a challenge from his own daughter, Tuljha Bhavani Reddy, who accused him of land fraud. The BRS is hoping to retain power in the forthcoming elections, and the decision to drop Rajaiah and delay the announcement of the candidate for Jangaon is seen as part of the party’s strategy to avoid any controversy.