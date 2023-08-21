BRS leaders, cadre condemn Mynampally’s comments on Harish Rao

Harish Rao's followers also burnt an effigy of Hanumanth Rao. Some protestors even performed symbolic final rites to his effigy in Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:14 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Siddipet: Malkajigiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao’s comments against Finance Minister T Harish Rao sparked protests across the erstwhile Medak district on Monday.

Hanumanth Rao’s comments, which came in the wake of his son being denied a ticket from the Medak constituency, triggered widespread protests with BRS leaders and Harish Rao’s followers organising protests.

BRS district president Chintha Prabhakar also condemned Hanumanth Rao’s comments. BRS leader Macha Venugopal Reddy said they would teach Hanumanth Rao a fitting lesson.