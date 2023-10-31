BRS Election Campaign 2023: KCR Reaffirms Commitment To Telangana Securalism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to being a peace-loving and secular region while addressing an election rally in Jukkal.

KCR emphasized that as long as he is alive, Telangana will remain a bastion of peace and religious harmony.

He underscored the BRS’s dedication to inclusive development, extending support to all religious communities, be they Hindu, Muslim, or Christian, as he believes that the progress of every citizen contributes to the state’s advancement.