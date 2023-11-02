BRS election coordinators appointed for four constituencies

Senior leaders of the party Uppala Venkataramana and Kadari Anjaiah were appointed as the coordinators for Aswaropet and Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituencies respectively.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:53 AM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday appointed three party coordinators for four assembly constituencies.

Eega Mallesham was entrusted with the responsibility of both Warangal East and Warangal West constituencies, according to a party statement.