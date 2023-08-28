BRS extends Rs 1.5 crore to Saichand’s family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The BRS has extended financial assistance of Rs 1.5 crore to family members of noted folk singer and former chairman of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation V Saichand. While Saichand’s wife Rajini received a cheque for Rs.1 crore, another cheque for Rs.50 lakh was handed over to Saichand’s parents and sister in Mahabubnagar.

As per instructions from BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy along with MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Anitha Reddy, and BRS State leader Dasoju Sravan, visited Saichand’s residence in Gurramguda on Monday.

They presented cheque worth Rs 1 crore to Rajini who is currently serving as the chairperson of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajini thanked Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao for his unwavering support to their family. She recalled Saichand’s admiration for the Chief Minister’s dedication to promote art on a global scale.

