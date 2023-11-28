BRS fan conducts cycle yatra for Puvvada’s victory

A BRS supporter has conducted a cycle yatra in all the municipal divisions of Khammam city wishing for the victory of BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

The BRS supporter Kukkala Krishna went around the 60 municipal divisions of Khammam on his bicycle, fitted with flexi banners and car symbols, explaining the development initiatives of the BRS government implemented in Khammam district besides the welfare schemes.

He also explained the initiatives taken up by Ajay Kumar for Khammam city development. He appealed to the voters to elect the BRS candidate Ajay with a huge majority in the Assembly elections. Krishna said that there was a good response from people for his cycle yatra. BRTU Khammam district president Md. Y Pasha on Tuesday met two wheeler mechanics in the three-town area appealing to them to vote for Ajay Kumar and also to asking them to encourage their relatives and friends to cast votes for BRS.

Khammam Two-Wheeler Mechanics Association district president V Kondala Rao, general secretary L Murali and others were present.