Rs 3 crore belonging to Ponguleti seized in Khammam

A case was registered against the three persons in Khammam Rural police station on the complaint of the flying squad in-charge and I-T officers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Election flying squad and Income Tax officials seized Rs 3 crore cash stashed in the house of a Congress follower in Khammam Rural mandal in Khammam district.

Khammam: Election flying squad and Income Tax (I-T) officials seized Rs 3 crore that was stashed in the house of a Congress follower in Khammam Rural mandal in the district.

According to an official statement here on Monday, on Sunday late night, police task force and flying squad team went to the said house following a tip off that a huge amount of cash was kept in house number: 6-156/7/1, Sriram Nagar, Warangal crossroad in the mandal. On seeing the officials, two persons escaped by jumping over the rear compound wall of the house. The flying squad team then informed the I-T Department. I-T officials searched the house in the presence of a woman living in the house and found three bags containing money.The IT Department called two mediators and conducted a Panchnama.

During the investigation, the woman, Chundu Karuna (48) confessed that one of her relative, Jaggavarapu Srikanth Reddy, the project manager of Raghava Constructions India Pvt Ltd and its managing director Ponguleti Prasada Reddy of the Congress, kept the money bags in her house in October to distribute to voters for the victory of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, contesting for Palair Assembly seat.

Officials said that she agreed to keep the money in her house out of admiration for the Congress. She said the two men came to take money on Sunday night and they escaped from the house when they saw the police.

Congress party kanduvas (scarves) and flags were found by the I-T officials. A case was registered against the three persons in Khammam Rural police station on the complaint of the flying squad in-charge and I-T officers. A full investigation would be conducted and further legal action would be taken against the erring persons, said the statement.