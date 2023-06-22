Karimnagar: Google team praises Dalit Bandhu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Google team members visiting American Tourister shop in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Praising the Dalit Bandhu scheme, a Google team opined that the scheme would help in the financial and social development of dalits.

The Google team from Bengaluru and Hyderabad led by team leader Gourav Agarwal visited an American Tourister outlet, a travel accessory shop that was established under the Dalit Bandhu scheme here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Agarwal said everybody would give priority to purchase quality items and American Tourister was getting good response from the customers since quality bags were being sold in the shop. Assuring to provide personal cooperation to the beneficiary from the Google team, he informed that with the experience gained after running luggage bags shops, partners of the shop were planning to establish a multi-branded showroom in Karimnagar.

Later, the Google team met District Collector RV Karnan at his camp office. Ishan Deshpande, Niharika Reddy, and Dinesh Tivari were part of the team.