Youngsters should excel in private sector too: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Karimnagar: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said besides government jobs, youngsters should excel in the private sector too.

Laying the foundation for the digital library in the district library premises on Wednesday, the Minister advised job aspirants not to get disappointed if they failed to get government jobs. Instead, they should compete for jobs in the private sector. The State government would always extend its support to students, he said, promising all facilities.

Instead of utilizing the equipment provided by foreign countries, Indians should reach a position to provide new equipment to the world. The IT tower established here with the cooperation of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, was ready to provide jobs.

The Minister later inaugurated the cable bridge constructed across the river Manair under the downstream of the Lower Manair Dam in the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

