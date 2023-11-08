BRS folk song Gulabila Jendale Ramakka crosses continents

The song ‘Gulabila Jendale Ramakka’, which was a hit in Telangana is now garnering considerable following abroad as well.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 10:37 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Jeddah: Folk songs are instrumental in people’s mobilization for social reforms and political changes backed by strong advocacy groups. The dialect and folk songs played a crucial role in raising consciousness of rural masses in various social movements in Telangana.

The song ‘Gulabila Jendale Ramakka’, which was a hit in Telangana is now garnering considerable following abroad as well. Whenever BRS fans congregate, whether in the Arabian Gulf or the USA, their congregations begin with the song, which is also the “theme” song of the BRS election campaign.

Enthusiastic young couples from Telangana are singing the song in restaurants, parks and roadsides in the USA and posting it on social media.

“It’s one of the hit folk songs liked by the majority of Telangana people in the USA”, said Dudala Venkat Goud, resident of Texas in the USA.A group of Telangana families danced to the song near London Bridge and shared their thrilling experience in various Telangana groups.

“On weekends a number of Telangana families sing it whenever they gather”, says Juvvadi Soumya of Rajanna Sircilla who lives in Dubai, adding that the the composition of the melody, which comes from the bottom of the heart of the singers in the village, was really touching.

I love to keep my ringtone as Gulabila Jendale Ramakka, said Vinay Chenguri of Hyderabad who works in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, who is planning to organise a song event in Saudi.

The song portrays the role of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Telangana movement and in achieving the progress of the State after its formation. It was launched by Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao prior to the elections. It was sung by Kommu Lakshmamma, Bolle Susheela, Shanthamma, Kalamma and Anasuya who hail from Thandra village in Kalwakurthy constituency of Nagarkurnool district.