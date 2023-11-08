Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav challenges Congress and BJP ahead of Telangana elections

He also criticized BJP State President Kishan Reddy for opting out of the contest, implying a fear of potential defeat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with BRS candidates from Musheerabad and Amberpet, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

During the campaign, he raised questions about why people should vote for Congress. The Minister challenged Congress to explain their accomplishments during their ten-year rule.

He also questioned BJP how a party with only 2 MLAs could propose a BC candidate for the position of CM, further criticising BJP State President Kishan Reddy for opting out of the contest, implying a fear of potential defeat.

“Additionally, Srinivas sought an explanation from Kishan Reddy on how much funding was allocated to the latter’s Parliamentary constituency, as well as the allocation of funds to the Amberpet constituency.

He assured the public that the BRS would regain power, promising the continuation of welfare schemes and development projects.