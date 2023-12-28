BRS gears up for Lok Sabha polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: After the recent setback in the Assembly election, the BRS is recalibrating the party machinery and devising strategies for a triumphant return in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-May next year.

The party, reeling from its defeat in the Assembly polls, has embarked on an exhaustive postmortem, meticulously analysing the factors that contributed to both its successes and failures.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao already kickstarted the preparations and conducted two key meetings pertaining to Parliamentary constituencies of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Chevella. Parliamentary constituency-wise meetings with the senior leaders will be held across the State. This will be followed by a full-fledged meeting with the party supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is currently recuperating from a hip replacement surgery.

Sources said in Lok Sabha constituency-wise review, all factors that led to the party’s defeat in each Assembly segment is being identified and remedial measures are being initiated. For the purpose, the data from the seven Assembly segments that constitute each Lok Sabha constituency is being analysed.

Besides focusing on strengthening itself, the BRS leadership is busy drawing strategies to capitalise on failures of the Congress government in implementing its six guarantees and other electoral promises. Further, efforts are on to effectively counter the BJP as well, with renewed vigour.

Undeterred by the recent electoral setback, the BRS presents its substantial vote share as evidence of continued public support. Despite securing fewer seats, the party contends that its vote share is robust, standing at 37.35 per cent compared to the Congress’s 39.4 per cent, with a marginal difference of two per cent. The party insiders assert that this underscores their resonance with the voters, and all that they require is a strategic overhaul to build a narrative that suits the Lok Sabha polls.

“The work has already begun at the ground level. Except for one or two seats, majority of the sitting MPs are likely to be repeated. Change of candidates is expected in a couple of seats where the party lost during previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019. We will soon meet our party chief after he recovers,” a BRS MP told Telangana Today.

He did not rule out the possibility of the former Chief Minister contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Medak constituency which is now vacated after sitting MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy got elected to the Asembly recently.

During the Lok Sabha polls, the BRS is not only aiming to recover lost ground but to emerge as a formidable force, leveraging the lessons learned from its recent electoral defeat.