Work collectively for BRS victory in Medak Lok Sabha elections: Harish Rao calls upon cadre

Addressing the party workers and cadres in Medak town on Wednesday, the Former minister has said that the BRS had won six out of seven Assembly Constituencies under the Medak Lok Sabha seat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Medak: Former Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadre to join hands to show the strength of the Party in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the party workers and cadres in Medak town on Wednesday, the Former minister has said that the BRS had won six out of seven Assembly Constituencies under the Medak Lok Sabha seat. He has said that the victory of BRS is going to be a cakewalk for BRS in Medak Lok Sabha election if the party workers put a collective effort.

Thanking the party workers for their effort in Assembly elections, Rao has said that he will work for the victory in local body elections. He termed the BRS defeat in Assembly elections as a speed breaker for the party progress. Rao said that the Congress Party spread false information against the BRS during the election campaign, to win the elections. Accusing the Congress Party of talking against Rythu Bheema in the State Assembly, he has said that it had proved that the Congress lacked any commitment to the welfare of the people.

Rao called upon the BRS workers to fight for the implementation of the six guarantees promised by them during the election campaign. Stating that the BRS is the only Party that is committed to the welfare of Telangana and its people, the former minister has said the Congress Party is making false propaganda against the BRS and its leadership on social media. He has said that they had fought for the formation of the State and ensured it was progressing well in a decade.

Rao said that he was put in Medak jail when they were fighting for the creation of Telangana State. Post creation of the State, he has said that the government under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao took up the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) besides launching Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and several other schemes.