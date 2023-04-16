BRS gears up for massive public meeting at Aurangabad on April 24

Many prominent leaders from different political parties would join the BRS in the presence of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said Jeevan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

File Photo: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the BRS meeting in Nanded.

Hyderabad: Buoyed with the success and huge response for its public meetings in Maharashtra, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up for another massive public meeting at Aamkhas Grounds, Aurangabad on April 24.

Such was the impact of the public meeting at Bhokar on February 5, the first of BRS outside Telangana, that the Maharashtra government in a knee-jerk reaction announced investment subsidy of Rs 6,000 per acre to farmers, replicating Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Addressing the second public meeting at Kandhar-Loha, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had said: “This is the power of the pink flag.”

Now, with the third meeting to be conducted on a massive scale at Aurangabad, the BRS party is expecting more response from the people, especially farming community. Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy, who is in Maharashtra to oversee the arrangements for the meeting, said many prominent leaders from different political parties would join the BRS in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The response for BRS from Maharashtra was beyond expectations. While the Telangana model of governance was being discussed in a big way with people in different villages, there was an overwhelming response from youth, farmers, women and other sections, said Jeevan Reddy.

It may be recalled that the BRS party was already registered in Maharashtra. Further, the Chief Minister said the party would contest in all local body elections and directed the leaders to ensure that the BRS flag was hoisted in every Zilla Parishad. In this context, the BRS meeting at Aurangabad will bear more significance.

Many hurdles were created and BRS vehicles were obstructed during the earlier two BRS meetings, yet there was massive turnout at the venues. During the meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao will be issuing directions on the welfare and development programmes to be taken up across the country, Jeevan Reddy said.

Despite being replete with natural resources and mega annual budget, there was backwardness in many districts in Maharashtra. Both the Congress and the BJP lacked commitment in ensuring the welfare of the people and vision in developing the State and the nation, he said.