BRS activists, farmers stage protests against Centre’s misinformation campaign on MGNREGS

The protests were organised following a call given by the party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao to the party cadre on Thursday, after the union government served notice to the State government asking to return Rs 151.9 crore spent under MGNREGS for construction of crop drying platforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: The BRS activists along with farmers, staged a ‘maha dharna’ in all district headquarters across Telangana on Friday, the Centre’s malicious and misinformation campaign with allegations on diversion of MGNREGS funds in Telangana. They held placards and raised slogans against the ‘anti-farmer’ policies and vengeful actions of the BJP-led Central government against Telangana.

In Sangareddy district, BRS district president and Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar, MLAs Kranti Kiran, Mahipal Reddy, Manik Rao, and Bhupal Reddy protested in front of the RDO office. MLAs Padma Devender Reddy, Madan Reddy, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Somulu and others took part in the protests organised in Medak district.

While in Yadadri Bhongir district, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, MLC Krishna Reddy, BRS district president K Rama Krishna Reddy took part in demonstration, the farmers along with BRS cadre held protests with placards against the BJP at Kamareddy municipal office.

Opposing the anarchist policies of the BJP government, the BRS cadre and farmers organised the maha dharna protests at Dharna Chowk in Khammam district headquarters which was participated by MLC Tata Madhu, Zilla Parishad chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, MLA Ramulu Naik and others. In Suryapet, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, ZP chairperson Deepika, MLAs Gyadari Kishore Kumar, Saidi Reddy, and several others took part in demonstration.