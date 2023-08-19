BRS government striving for welfare of all sections, says Niranjan Reddy

Appealing to the employees to make good use of the opportunity extended by the State government, the Minister said the BRS government was ensuring welfare and development of all sections that were neglected by the successive governments in the past.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

S Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparty: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said government employees in Telangana were drawing the highest salaries in the country. Apart from the welfare of the general public, the BRS government was safeguarding the interests of government employees, besides saving public sector undertakings, he said.

The BRS government was striving for welfare of all sections and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had recognized 23,000 Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) as government employees, he said. The Chief Minister had fulfilled the promise made to the VRAs. Accordingly, all these employees were being accommodated in different departments, he said while speaking at a programme organized by the VRAs in private function hall here on Saturday.

In the past, the VRAs were called as Gram Sevaks. The State government had recognized their services and designated them as VRAs.

