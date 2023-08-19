CM KCR kept promise that Indira Gandhi could not: Harish Rao

On the other hand, the CM, apart from getting train connectivity to Medak, had got the IDOC constructed, an office for the Superintendent of Police and also granted a Government Medical College, Finance Minister said

Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Medak on Saturday.

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had kept his promise of making Medak a district besides ensuring train connectivity to Medak, a promise which former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi could not keep.

Speaking to news reporters in Medak on Saturday, the Finance Minister said Indira Gandhi, who was elected as MP from Medak, had vowed to make Medak a new district in the 1980s but she had failed to keep it. On the other hand, the Chief Minister, apart from getting train connectivity to Medak, had got the Integrated District Offices Complex constructed, an office for the Superintendent of Police and also granted a Government Medical College.

The foundation for the medical college would be laid within a month as the tender process was on. Stating that the Congress party lacked any commitment to public issues, Harish Rao said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had kept all the promises it made during the last nine years. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had no cadre in the State, while the Congress had no candidates to field in 30 to 40 constituencies. The Rs 50,000 fee fixed for applying for a Congress ticket indicated what they would do even if they were voted to power, he said.

Opposition parties confined their work to just social media because they had no base to tour at the ground level. While Congress leaders roam around only during the election period, BRS MLAs and candidates were available round the year to address the people’s issues, he said, adding that despite all the tricks by opposition parties, the BRS would win the third straight election make it a hattrick.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit to Medak on August 23, Rao reviewed the arrangements with officials and public representatives. He also distributed Minority Bandhu cheques to beneficiaries, presented employment regularisation certificates to Panchayat Secretaries and appointment orders to 17 persons on compassionate grounds in the Collectorate.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy, and others were present.

