BRS govt has utmost respect for constitutional bodies: KTR

KT Rama Rao said people holding such positions should refrain from working as representatives of political parties and participating in debates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:36 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that the BRS government has utmost respect for constitutional bodies, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said people holding such positions should refrain from working as representatives of political parties and participating in debates.

Never in the history was the photograph of a particular party leader placed in the Raj Bhavan, which was never used as a centre for political activities. This does not augur well for the country, he said while addressing the media at Rajanna-Sircilla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech, had insisted on clearing the vestiges of the British era slavery and spoke about renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path.

In that case, the Governor system was also established by the British, he said, also asking what was the service rendered by such offices to the nation.

Chief Ministers and Prime Ministers were elected by the people, but who elected Governors, he asked, pointing out that the Punchhi and Sarkaria Commissions had recommended that those in politics should not be made Governors and they should be offered the post only after they were not in active politics for at least two years. Was Narendra Modi following these recommendations, he asked.

The Minister also hit out at the contradictory statements of Modi as a Chief Minister and as Prime Minister. When he was Gujarat Chief Minister, he spoke about values and ethics. After becoming Prime Minister, he himself was ignoring and suppressing all values.

The Governor system had a specific role and purpose during the British era as Viceroys used to discuss administrative matters with them, he said, remarking that the Prime Minister should either change his name as Viceroy or abolish the Governor system.

“Before using Governors as political tools, Modi should take a clear stand on the Governor system,” he said.