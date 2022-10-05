BRS heralds beginning of new era in country’s politics: Nama

Khammam: Naming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has heralded the beginning of a new era in the political history of the country, TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwar Rao, MP, said.

In a statement here on Wednesday he welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s announcement and said it unfolded a turning point in the largest democracy. Nageshwar Rao was happy over the emergence of a new national party on the auspicious occasion of Dasara. The BRS would lead a tireless struggle for the upliftment of the people of the country with the Telangana model of development.

BRS would focus on water issues in the country. Chandrashekhar Rao was moving forward with the vision of providing irrigation water to lakhs of acres with the new national water policy. The party cadres would follow the footsteps of Chandrashekhar Rao with ‘BJP Mukt Bharat’ slogan.

After achieving statehood to Telangana, the Chief Minister made the State number one in the country in terms of welfare and development with Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, Mission Kakatiya, 24 hours free electricity for agriculture, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram and others, the MP said.

In a statement, Rajya Sabha member, Vaddiraju Ravichandra said that the formation of BRS party would bring about a revolution in the country’s politics. Chandrashekhar Rao, who made the impossible possible with the creation of Telangana State, would be playing a key role in national politics.

He said that the nation needs the Chief Minister’s fighting spirit and integrity. He was a leader who stood against many obstacles and made many sacrifices to realise the decades old dream of separate Telangana. With the BRS it was certain that Chandrashekhar Rao would make a mark in the country’s politics.

Majority of people in Telangana and other States in the country believe that Chandrashekhar Rao’s thoughts and actions would address national needs. BRS could emerge as an alternative to the BJP and the people of Telangana have to continue their support to the BRS, Ravichandra urged.