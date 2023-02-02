BRS joins Opposition parties, demands JPC, SC-appointed committee to probe Adani

MP Keshava Rao said the Hindenburg report exposed the dangers to which the Indian people and economy were subjected to and that it merits immediate discussion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday demanded an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Supreme Court-appointed committee under the Chief Justice of India into the alleged economic scam in connection with the Hindenburg Research report against the Adani Group. The party MPs served a suspension of business notice to both Houses of Parliament seeking discussion on the report, which was rejected.

The BRS along with other Opposition parties raised the Adani issue in both the Houses and demanded for a transparent investigation into the allegations. The BRS MPs rushed into the Well in the Lok Sabha and raised slogans, demanding for a discussion on the Hindenburg report. They also found fault with adjournment of the Rajya Sabha under the pretext of the House not being in order.

Later, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao attended the Opposition parties meeting to evolve a joint strategy to take on the Central government during the Budget Session.

Speaking to mediapersons, Keshava Rao said the Hindenburg report exposed the dangers to which the Indian people and economy were subjected to and that it merits immediate discussion. He said crony capitalism was engulfing the Indian economy where all businesses were going into the hands of one man whether forcefully or otherwise.

“We have lot of time to discuss about union budget and the Motion of Thanks for the Presidential speech. But this is a matter of greater importance as it exposes flaws in the economic system. Though the Adani Group denied the allegations, only the JPC can probe into the political and social ramifications to this entire episode,” he said.

Adani Enterprises had withdrawn the FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) only as the investors’ money was at stake, and it had nothing to do with the Hindenburg report, he said, reminding that the entire stocks of the Adani Group except NDTV, had crashed by 27 percent in a day. He stated that though the SEBI could look into the flawed systems, only a JPC could look into the political involvement and its impact on people.

“In Andhra Pradesh, all the ports and airports have been taken over by Adani Group. The audacity of the BJP government is that they are asking States to buy coal from the Adani Group. There are political and social remifications to this entire episode which needs to be probed,” he said, adding that the BRS would speak to all other political parties in this regard.