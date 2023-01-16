BRS’ Khammam meeting aims to strengthen secular, progressive forces: Puvvada

As the stage is set for the BRS’ first historic public meeting in Khammam, the minister shared his views with Telangana Today on the significance and necessity of the party in Indian politics.

By James Edwin Published Date - 08:43 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar speaking to Telangana Today in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s public meeting here is going to lay the foundation for strengthening of secular and progressive forces to fight against the sectarian and hate politics of the BJP-RSS combine, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has said.

As the stage is set for the BRS’ first historic public meeting in Khammam, the minister shared his views with Telangana Today on the significance and necessity of the party in Indian politics.

Also Read CM KCR to address BRS’ massive public meeting in Khammam on Jan 18

Ajay Kumar noted that as one looks at various policy decisions taken by the BJP government at the Centre in the last eight years, it was clear that the party was nothing but failure, vicious and promoting hatred among the society.

BJP adopts the theory of ‘strong Centre-weak States’. BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, with the Khammam meeting, intends to give a strong message that those policies cannot be tolerated anymore and that the Centre has to abandon them.

PM Narendra Modi has trampled on the country’s secular democracy, economic self-reliance, social justice and federal spirit while the RSS is trying to force its ideologies on people. India is under serious attack from those inciting hatred in the name of religion, he said.

”Modi’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is completely false. Destruction of the country’s diversity, ripping apart the social fabric through lies and religious bigotry by BJP, disastrous economic policies of the Centre made India one of the most unequal countries in the world,” he said.

The only way out of this dire situation was for the people to reject the BJP and its allies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The fight against BJP-RSS requires strengthening of secular progressive forces in Parliament to act as a bulwark against sectarian politics.

In this background, Chandrashekhar Rao is making efforts to unite all like minded forces. He along with three Chief Ministers and leaders of national parties is going to give a clarion call to people in the country to come together to fight against BJP, Ajay Kumar said.

Explaining why Khammam was chosen as the venue, he said it was in Khammam in Nov 2009, Chandrashekhar Rao was arrested, lodged in the local sub-jail and took up a fast-unto-death. That incident forced the then Congress led UPA government to announce formation of separate Telangana.