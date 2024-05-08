Ensure availability of seeds and fertilisers for vanakalam season: Collector Dr Priyanka Ala

Dr. Ala directed officials to ensure that cotton seeds would be sold at the maximum retail price of Rs 864 per packet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 07:00 PM

Kothagudem: It was planned to cultivate cotton in 2, 16,625 acres in the district in vanakalam season, informed district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala. Similarly, maize in 60,200 acres and chilli in 32,168 acres was expected to be cultivated in the season, according to which seeds and fertilisers should be made available to the farmers, she said.

The Collector held a meeting on preparations for vanakalam crop season here on Wednesday.

Legal action would be taken against the dealers who were found to be selling fake seeds, she warned. The officials of the agriculture department were told to organise awareness programmes in the Rythu Vedikas so that the farmers could purchase quality seeds.

As there were chances of normal rainfall in the coming monsoon season and the area under cultivation would increase. Agriculture officials and dealers have to ensure that seeds are available according to the crop plan. Dealers have to issue bills to farmers while selling seeds. Farmers should not buy loose seeds and seeds in cloth bags, Dr. Ala noted.

Officials have to collect the seed samples in order to ensure quality of the seeds. Farmers should be made aware of the importance of using the soil removed from tanks under NREGS work for cultivation, the Collector added.