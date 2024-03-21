BRS leader Krishank challenges CM on land encroachment allegation

Earlier, the Madhapur police registered a case against Krishank on Wednesday after he posted a video on X which allegedly accused Mahananda Reddy of grabbing land in Chitrapuri Colony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 06:55 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS social media convener Manne Krishank on Thursday challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to prove in the court that he has no relationship with his brother Anumula Mahananda Reddy who was allegedly involved in encroachment of land worth Rs 3,000 crore in Chitrapuri Society. He said he was ready to prove Mahananda Reddy’s involvement in land encroachment in the court.

Earlier, the Madhapur police registered a case against Krishank on Wednesday after he posted a video on X which allegedly accused Mahananda Reddy of grabbing land in Chitrapuri Colony. The police also seized his phone, following a complaint filed by TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Goud.

Also Read BRS leader Krishank questions BJP’s failure to fulfill promises to Telangana

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Krishank said he had evidence to prove that Mahananda Reddy, a treasurer of Chitrapuri Society, was involved in the alleged land encroachment. He stated that while the Chitrapuri Sadhana Samithi wrote to former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in this regard, Congress MLA candidate Feroze Khan also spoke in public about the land encroachment and the issue was widely reported in various media.

Krishank also questioned the Congress government and the police on the basis for seizure of his phone. He pointed out that the Supreme Court ruled that the police cannot confiscate phones without a judicial warrant. “The police also took passwords. I will fight the case. I demand my phone be produced before the magistrate immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BRS leadership echoed Krishank’s concerns, condemning the police’s actions as a blatant attempt to stifle dissent and intimidate its party members.

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar likened the police case against Krishank to diversionary tactics employed by criminal gangs to loot banks. “Rather than investigating into the scam, the Congress chose to file a case against Krishank only to divert people’s attention from the land encroachment,” he said.