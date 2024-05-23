BRS leader murdered in Kollapur, party demands investigation

The incident occurred at 1 pm on Wednesday midnight while Sridhar Reddy was sleeping outside his house. He was a bachelor and used to stay with his elderly parents while his brothers worked in Hyderabad.

Kollapur: A 50 year-old BRS leader was axed to death by unknown persons outside his house at Laxmipally village, Chinnambavi mandal in Wanaparthy district.

The incident occurred at 1 pm on Wednesday midnight while Sridhar Reddy was sleeping outside his house. He was a bachelor and used to stay with his elderly parents while his brothers worked in Hyderabad. Sridhar Reddy was helpful and a good person, local residents said.

Though, many people are tight lipped over the reasons behind the murder, a few allege it was a politically motivated murder. Geographically, the village comes under Wanaparthy district limits but falls under Kollapur Assembly constituency limits.

Condemning Sridhar Reddy’s murder, former Minister T Harish Rao demanded thorough investigation into the politically motivated murder and stern punishment for the accused.

He said within five months after Congress government came to power, two BRS leaders have been killed, besides attacks on few others in Kollapur constituency.

“There is no room for politically motivated murders in democracy. The Congress cannot suppress the voice of those, who question it’s failures. BRS should not lose hope, party will stand by them and extend all support,” Harish Rao said on X.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao has left for Laxmipally village to console the bereaved family of Sridhar Reddy. He is accompanied by former Minister V Srinivas Goud, BRS Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate RS Praveen Kumar and other senior leaders.