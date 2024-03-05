BRS leader terms Revanth Reddy a pathological, compulsive liar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 08:08 PM

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of being a “pathological compulsive” liar. He contended that Revanth Reddy falsely claimed credit for providing 30,000 government jobs within three months, alleging that the entire recruitment process occurred during the previous BRS regime.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Sravan asserted that the entire recruitment process for the government jobs was completed during the previous BRS regime. However, Revanth Reddy was attempting to take credit for the recruitments merely by distributing appointment letters among selected candidates.

He criticised the Congress government for not fulfilling its promise of creating two lakh new jobs, asserting that no steps had been taken to fill government job vacancies or generate employment. He demanded the State government to release a white paper on job creation including number of notifications issued since the Congress government was formed in December last year. He also condemned Revanth Reddy for objectionable remarks on caste-based professions, accusing him of insulting backward communities associated with them.

Further, the BRS leader questioned the apparent contradiction in Revanth Reddy’s stance on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Revanth Reddy’s praise for Modi during his recent visit to Telangana, coupled with seeking Modi’s full cooperation in the future, contradicts the Congress leadership’s assertion that the BJP would be defeated in the next elections.

He called for an explanation of the understanding between Revanth Reddy and Modi, alleging an ‘unholy nexus’ between the Congress and BJP in Telangana. He demanded for clarity on the contradiction between Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Gujarat model and Revanth Reddy’s praise for it.