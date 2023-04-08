BRS leaders oppose privatisation of SCCL mines, stage Maha Dharna in Kothagudem

Large numbers of BRS workers, SCCL workers and public from from across the district participated in the protest which was staged against the Modi government's anti-Telangana stance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:10 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and BRS MLAs staged dharna in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: BRS leaders have staged ‘Maha Dharna’ in Kothagudem on Saturday against privatisation of SCCL mines by the BJP government at the Centre.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Khammam BRS district president Tata Madhusudan, the party Kothagudem president Rega Kantha Rao, MLAs Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, K Upender Reddy, TBGKS president B Venkat Rao and others took part in the dharna.

Large numbers of BRS workers, SCCL workers and public from from across the district participated in the protest which was staged against the Modi government’s anti-Telangana stance. The leaders addressing the gathering came down heavily on the Centre for its plans to auction SCCL mines.

The BJP government was plotting to stall the development of Telangana by its faulty policies like privatisation of SCCL mines. The SCCL has been a source of employment for the youth in Telangana and the privatisation of the mines could affect their employment opportunities, the leaders alleged.