BRS Legislative Party meeting on Saturday morning

Sources said all the BRS MLAs were asked to arrive at Telangana Bhavan by 8.30 am, followed by the commencement of the BRSLP meeting at 9 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Legislative Party (BRSLP) meeting has been convened at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan, ahead of the commencement of third Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Saturday. However, it is unclear whether the BRS MLAs will elect the Legislative Party leader during the meeting.

As BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao suffered a hip fracture, party working president KT Rama Rao will chair the meeting to discuss and devise the party’s action plan for the session. Later, the MLAs will leave for the State Legislative Assembly in a bus arranged by the party leadership.

With 39 MLAs in its kitty, the BRS is the largest opposition party. Thus, it is eligible to seek posts of the Opposition leader and also the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).