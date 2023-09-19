BRS Maha unit key meeting after Sept 22

The Party has been insisting on the replication of the Telangana model with every concession being given to the farmers in Telangana to be extended to the farm sector which is already in crisis in Maharashtra. The political parties that are strongly against the implementation of the farmer friendly policies of the BRS, have come together to share the power in the state. They are firm on stalling the BRS from advancing further into the state.

In a way it would be the BRS versus rest of the political parties in the State, said senior leader and former MLA, Shankar Anna Dhondge. The BRS is trying to push the Maharashtra government to yield on Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and augmentation of irrigation sources. It would mount pressure on the government on free power. The BJP led front in Maharashtra is not in a mood to yield any concessions to the farmers at this juncture.

It is out to add to the financial burden of the farmers and other sections by hiking the power charges instead. It is likely to lead to confrontation with the establishment at the grassroots. Now that the BRS leaders in the state are close to the completion of the organisational activities, the focus will be more on fighting for people’s issues, he stressed. The peasant community as well as the Maratha community have been up in arms against the state government. The unrest in the state would have snowballed into a crisis by now, but for the September rains which helped in improving the crop prospects in certain parts of the state, he added.