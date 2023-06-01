BRS Maharashtra mission sees first signs of success

The membership drive of the party, launched on May 11 has gained momentum with its teams reaching out to villages and towns in all the 288 assembly constituencies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: The Bharath Rashtra Samiti (BRS), which began to make inroads in Maharashtra could see the first sign of success with people eagerly giving full attention to its advent. The membership drive of the party, launched on May 11 has gained momentum with its teams reaching out to villages and towns in all the 288 assembly constituencies.

The initial feedback from the party functionaries is that the BRS has ample space in the political landscape of Maharashtra. Its space is set to grow with the emergence of the organisation as a formidable force by the time of next elections. In a way “we are the early birds arriving with new flag and new message,” claim the BRS leaders.

The groups evincing interest in the new party, its agenda and literature are mainly the youths, peasants and women. The party teams, as desired by the party leadership, have been reaching out to the villages well before people leave for the day’s farm work and engaging them in fruitful conversation and exchange of views with the meeting lasting for one to two hours at every village.

Telangana model rolled out with remarkable farm sector success is the most talked about aspect of the village level meetings and every meeting is culminating in the formation of BRS committees. Mission Bhagiratha which could help provide drinking water to every house hold in Telangana, is also attracting women who are still walking long distances to fetch drinking water.

The BRS teams were expected to cover at least five villages a day with the party message, but they could reach out to only three to four villages a day. Some teams were successful in constituting 25 to 30 village level committees during the past ten days, said Shankar Anna Dhondge, former MLA and BRS leader.

He informed that the party teams equipped with tabs have been able to update the progress instantly. The party work is being monitored and supervised online. The block-wise information on membership enrolment and formation of new committees is being updated daily at the party headquarters.

“Initially we started with one team of for one assembly constituency. But for the past four days, each block has a BRS team deployed and the way people are receiving us started lending more hope and confidence”, says Sudhir Sudhakar Rao Bindu, who is spearheading the party membership drive in Pathri Vidhan Sabha constituency.

He said that the Vedic hymns recited at the inauguration of Brahmin Sadan in Hyderabad on Wednesday had their echo in Maharashtra, especially in Parbhani district. Heads of the Brahmin community expressed their happiness as the BRS supremo had announced a slew of measures for the welfare of the community.

Quoting them, Bindu said Maharastra had Brahmin Chief Ministers at the helm many a time, but none could extend any help to the community. The Dalits of Maharashtra had photo of the 125 ft statue of Dr BR Ambedkar unveiled in Hyderabad as their display picture in the mobile phones and Whatsapp groups.

“Abki Bar Kisan Sarkar” slogan of the BRS has turned out to be the slogan farmers all over Vidharba, he added. The BRS foray into Maharashtra could trigger a kind of euphoria and it has become a major source of worry for the established old parties that have been plagued by corruption and complacency.