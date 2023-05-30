CM KCR appoints BJP former MP Buddasen Patel as BRS Madhya Pradesh coordinator

Apart from Buddasen Patel who represented Reva Lok Sabha constituency earlier, BSP former MLA Dr Naresh Singh Gurjar, SP former MLA Dheerendra Singh, Sarvajan Kalyan Party president Sanjay Yadav, and several others joined the BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Indicating the growing support for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) across the country, former BJP MP Buddasen Patel along with several leaders from Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party among others from Madhya Pradesh joined the party. BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally inducted Buddasen Patel in the party and appointed him as the BRS-Madhya Pradesh coordinator.

Apart from Buddasen Patel who represented Reva Lok Sabha constituency earlier, BSP former MLA Dr Naresh Singh Gurjar, SP former MLA Dheerendra Singh, Sarvajan Kalyan Party president Sanjay Yadav, and several others joined the BRS. They have decided to organise village-level debates with people on development, welfare and other issues in Madhya Pradesh. They stated that the Telangana model of development and welfare has huge following among people of Madhya Pradesh. They also explained their plans to organise a massive public meeting in Bhopal and invited Chandrashekhar Rao to address the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Chennur MLA Balka Suman and other BRS leaders were present.