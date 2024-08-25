BRS MLA Harish Rao objects to felling of trees by Transco in Siddipet

The former Minister said that they had developed Siddipet into a green town with consistent efforts for over 20 years and that the felling of trees would harm the environment

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 25 August 2024, 07:38 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is objecting to felling of trees in Siddipet

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish objected to the felling of trees indiscriminately by Transco authorities in the Siddipet district.

Rao, who was going by that way on Sunday, stopped his vehicle on Medak road as Transco authorities were seen felling trees by employing workers.

“We have taken care of the trees like our own children for the last two decades,” he said. Suggesting them to just prune the trees if they touch electric lines, Rao said that the trees were being felled by the works as there was no proper supervision from Transco officials.

He said that they had developed Siddipet into a green town with consistent efforts for over 20 years. The Former Minister observed that the felling of trees would harm the environment. Rao demanded action against the officials who were expecting the felling of trees in the town.