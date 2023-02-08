BRS MLA takes dig at BJP’s ‘double engine’

Padma Devender Reddy said the BJP-led government at the Centre was adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the State and creating hurdles for its development.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:42 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Padma Devender Reddy said the BJP-led government at the Centre was adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the State and creating hurdles for its development.

Hyderabad: BRS MLA M Padma Devender Reddy said the BJP’s ‘Double Engine ki sarkar’ slogan would not work in Telangana since only ‘KCR’s Engine’ runs here. Taking part in the debate on the Budget in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Padma Devender Reddy said the BJP’s plan to come to power in Telangana would remain a dream as the people of Telangana had made up their minds to retain Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in power. “In Telangana, people believe only KCR. Double engine sarkar slogan will not work here,” she said.

Coming down heavily on the Centre for not sanctioning sufficient funds to Telangana, she said the BJP-led government at the Centre was adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the State and creating hurdles for its development. She said though NITI Aayog and the 15th Finance Commission had recommended the union government to allocate funds for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, the Centre did not do so as it did not want to give credit to the Telangana government. Despite the hurdles created by the Centre, the Chief Minister was able to develop the State in all sectors and made Telangana a role model for the entire country, she said.

Due to the foresightedness and hard work of the Chief Minister, Telangana had become a power self-sufficient State and was able to take up various irrigation projects, including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which helped increase irrigated areas in the State, she said, adding that the welfare schemes implemented in the State had caught the attention of the nation and many States were planning to implement them.