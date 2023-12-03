| Save For Two Brs Loses All Seats In Mahabubnagar

Save for two, BRS loses all seats in Mahabubnagar

The saving grace for the BRS was the victory in the Alampur and Gadwal constituencies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Mahabubnagar: Save for two seats, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lost in all the seats in erstwhile Mahabubnagar. Both the Ministers – V Srinivas Goud from Mahabubnagar and S Niranjan Reddy from Wanaparthy – also lost to Congress candidates.

The saving grace for the BRS was the victory in the Alampur and Gadwal constituencies. in Alampur, BRS candidate Vijayudu defeated Congress candidate Sampath Kumar by a margin of 30,573 votes. Initially, the party had selected sitting MLA Abraham to contest from the constituency but following objections from the cadre, Vijayudu was fielded by the party.

In Gadwal, BRS candidate Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy won over the Congress candidate B Saritha by 7,036 votes. Gadwal Zilla Chairperson Saritha had quit the ruling BRS and joined the Congress.

Narayanpet Congress candidate Chittem Parnika Reddy defeated sitting BRS MLA S Rajender Reddy by 7951 votes. She is one among the youngest legislators in the State.