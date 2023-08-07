BRS MLC Kavitha unveils PV Narasimha Rao’s statue in Nizamabad

BRS MLC K Kavitha unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:05 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao here on Monday.

“In honour of the legacy and visionary leadership of Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Ji, unveiled and inaugurated the statue of Narasimha Rao Ji, in Nizamabad with his daughter MLC Vani Devi Akka & Son Sri PV Prabhakar Rao Garu.

The statue is a symbol and a reminder for each one of us of his remarkable contributions to India’s progress.(sic),” Kavitha tweeted.

In honour of the legacy and visionary leadership of Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Ji, unveiled and inaugurated the statue of Narasimha Rao Ji, in Nizamabad with his daughter MLC Vani Devi Akka & Son Sri PV Prabhakar Rao Garu. The statue is a symbol and a reminder for… pic.twitter.com/WylsXXLksM — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 7, 2023

PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter and MLC Surabhi Vani Devi and son PV Prabhakar Rao were present on the occassion.