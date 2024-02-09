BRS MLCs demand apology from CM Revanth in Council

During an interview to a news channel recently, Revanth Reddy had reportedly compared the Telangana State Legislative Council with an 'Irani Cafe' filled with 'Real Estate dealers' indulging in 'Real Estate deals'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 12:13 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Wearing black scarves, BRS MLCs staged a protest in the Telangana Legislative Council on Friday, demanding for an unconditional apology from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his inappropriate remarks against them. The Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy was forced to adjourn the meeting for 10 minutes, soon after it was convened on Friday morning.

Soon after the House was adjourned, the State government deputed Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and others to hold talks with the BRS members and resolve the issue. At a meeting convened in the chambers of the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, the Minister informed that the Chief Minister will attend the Council and give an explanation.

The BRS MLCs who convened a meeting in this regard, have insisted that Revanth Reddy must apologise for his irresponsible remarks. MLC Bhanu Prasad who held talks with the Ministers on behalf of the BRS, stated that the Chief Minister had insulted the Council members, rather than safeguarding the dignity of the House. Though the Council Chairman informed that the complaint from the BRS has been sent to the Legislative Secretary for necessary action, they did not relent. The talks are still underway.

Earlier, the police stopped the BRS MLCs from entering the Council premises for wearing black scarves which led to a heated argument between the police and the BRS MLCs. However, the BRS legislators including Seri Subhash Reddy, Bhani Prasad, Shobhan Reddy, Thatha Madhu and Mohd Mahmood Ali made their way into the Council, stating that they hold the right to protest and if the government wanted, it could suspend them.