Former Congress MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy to join BRS soon

The upcoming Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled for November 30, with voting taking place on December 3. As campaigning kicks off, the BRS, Congress, and BJP are each vying for a victory in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:42 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Harish Rao Meets Vishnuvarh

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao met former Congress MLA and P Janardhan Reddy’s son Vishnuvardhan Reddy at his residence here on Sunday and invited him to join BRS party.

In a statement to the media after meeting with Harish Rao, Vishnu vardhan Reddy said that he will join BRS party soon. “We used to think Congress means PJR and PJR means Congress. I did not think that such a situation would come today. We have served for 52 years. There is no name in the second list. Gandhi Bhavan is sold out. I have decided to join BRS and spoke to KCR for a long time, ” he added.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy had expected to receive a Congress ticket from the Jubilee Hills constituency. However, the ticket was instead allotted to former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin in the second list of candidates.

Interestingly, Reddy’s sister, P Vijaya Reddy, is being fielded by the Congress from the Khairatabad Assembly constituency. It remains to be seen what the BRS party will offer Vishnuvardhan Reddy, as they have already named Maganti Gopinath as their candidate.

