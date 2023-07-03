BRS not a ‘B’ Team of BJP: Kishan Reddy

BRS and the Congress are working with a strategic plan in Telangana to counter BJP politically, said Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Disputing the charge hurled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the BRS as the “B team of the BJP” in Telangana, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said the BRS was not the ‘B’ team of BJP and that his party would not form an alliance with either the BRS or Congress in the upcoming elections in the State.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Monday, Kishan Reddy said Rahul Gandhi was going overboard as Congress won one election in Karnataka. “Rahul should stop daydreaming about coming to power in the State. Karnataka win will not help Congress in capturing power in Telangana,” he said.

Alleging that there was a secret pact between BRS and the Congress, Kishan Reddy said both the parties were working with a strategic plan in the State to counter BJP politically. In the past too BRS and Congress contested polls together and even formed a government in State, he reminded. “BJP is maintaining equidistance from both Congress and BRS. We never had any alliance with BRS in the past and in the future too there will be no alliance with it,” he clarified.

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for his remark that BJP has been finished in Telangana, Kishan Reddy said the future of the BJP would be decided by people of Telangana and not an incompetent leader like him. “Wait for four months, Rahul will know which party is going to perish,” he said.

