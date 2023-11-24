BRS NRI unit joins party campaign in Nizamabad

The NRI unit campaign took off in Nizamabad urban constituency where in Ganesh Bigala is contesting as the BRS candidate, will continue in other segments too

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

The NRI unit campaign took off in Nizamabad urban constituency where in Ganesh Bigala is contesting as the BRS candidate, will continue in other segments too

Hyderabad: The BRS NRI unit representatives from 52 countries are working with a steely resolve to make the party President, K Chandrashekhar Rao the Chief Minister of the State for the third consecutive term, said the party global coordinator Mahesh Bigala on Friday.

Launching his door -to- door campaign in Nizamabad, he said the NRI activists of the party would be reaching out to every individual voter with Chief Minister’s development message in all the districts.

Also Read Bandi Sanjay harassed my family: Gangula

The Indian diaspora that played key role during statehood movement, has shouldered the task of working for K Chandrashekhar Rao and ensure him the much needed hat-trick win, he said. The NRI unit campaign took off in Nizamabad urban constituency where in Ganesh Bigala is contesting as the BRS candidate, will continue in other segments too.

The NRI unit has campaigned on behalf of BRS in 2014, 2018 and 2019 elections also. Development that Telangana State witnessed during the past nine and half years under the BRS rule was a big positive factor for the party at the hustings, he said. Many companies have come to Nizamabad city providing employment opportunities to the local youth.

Speaking on the occasion the BRS USA unit advisory board chairman Tanniru Mahesh said the big turnaround achieved in key sectors in Telangana as well as the capital city of Hyderabad was the proof of Chief Minister’s vision, planning and commitment to development.

He said that other states were replicating the reforms brought in by the Telangana government in agricultural sector. Many states started implementation of Rythu Bandhu in different names.

The FDC Chairman Anil Kurmachalam said Ganesh Bigala had worked hard being with the party since the days of the statehood movement. People of all faiths including Hindus and Muslims were happy in the BRS rule in Telangana state, said the speakers.