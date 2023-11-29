BRS observes Deeksha Diwas

Deeksha Diwas is celebrated in Telangana on November 29 every year to commemorate the commencement of the indefinite hunger strike undertaken by BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao donating blood marking Deeksha Diwas on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The BRS cadres held blood donation camps, distributed fruits to patients and organised various social service activities, marking Deeksha Diwas on Wednesday. With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) remaining in force, the celebrations were organised in a subtle manner and were restricted to only social service activities.

Deeksha Diwas is celebrated in Telangana on November 29 every year to commemorate the commencement of the indefinite hunger strike undertaken by BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on November 29, 2009, which led to the Centre’s decision to grant statehood for Telangana.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao recently asked the party cadre to observe Deeksha Diwas and participate in social service activities. Citing the silence period (48 hours before polling), the Congress objected to it and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging violation of the MCC.

The Congress also alleged that the Section 144 was in force and that blood donation camps and other activities were prohibited as they could influence the voters if they are telecast in the media. The EC squads reached the BRS headquarters at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, and did not grant permission to organise the grand celebrations of Deeksha Diwas, but said they had no objections to party working president KT Rama Rao visiting the party office.

When questioned, Rama Rao asserted that there was no violation of poll code. “I don’t think they (EC) have said that (poll violation). As the party’s executive functionary, I am entitled to work with the party cadre inside the party office. As far as I am concerned there is no violation. Let them serve a notice (if there is any),” he said.

Earlier, he garlanded the statues of Telangana Talli and Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar inside Telangana Bhavan.