BRS once again proved itself as Bharat ‘Rythu’ Samithi, says KTR

Telangana government had demonstrated that Jai Kisan was not just a slogan, but rather its guiding policy, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the BRS has once again proved itself as Bharat ‘Rythu’ Samithi by taking pro-farmer decision even during challenging times. He said the State government had demonstrated that Jai Kisan was not just a slogan, but rather its guiding policy.

In a tweet, the Minister highlighted the key decision taken by the State Cabinet to prioritise the complete waiver of crop loans, even in the face of reduced State revenues due to faulty decisions of the BJP-led union government and obstacles created by it with political motives.

“The decision is proof of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s determination and willpower in steadfastly pursuing farmer welfare amidst adversities. Telangana’s nine-year reign in supporting farmers marks a golden chapter in the country’s agricultural history,” he added.

Rama Rao stated that every scheme implemented by the State government served as a protective shield for farmers, leaving an indelible mark on the agricultural sector. He said agriculture means a crisis in the country, but in Telangana alone, agriculture means happiness for scores of farmers in the region.