BRS Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud to join Congress

To this effect, he held a meeting with the Chief Minister at his residence here on Friday. During the meeting, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy was also present.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 April 2024, 12:22 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud is likely to join the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

To this effect, he held a meeting with the Chief Minister at his residence here on Friday. During the meeting, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy was also present.

According to party sources, the Rajendranagar MLA along with his supporters would be joining the Congress party later in the day or tomorrow.

It may be recalled that Rajendranagar MLA had privately met the Chief Minister at his residence on January 28 early this year. Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy was also present at the meeting and he had even offered Congress scarf to the BRS MLA.

However, Prakash Goud had categorically said that he was not joining the Congress. “I met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to seek constituency funds and approvals for a few development works,” Prakash Goud had said.

Already, BRS Khairathabad MLA Danam Nagender, Bhadrachalam legislator Tellam Venkat Rao and BRS Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari had quit the BRS and joined the Congress.

Meanwhile, former MP Ravindra Naik had joined the Congress in the Chief Minister’s presence here on Friday. MLC Patnam Mahender, who shifted loyalties from BRS to Congress, accompanied the former MP.

Ravindra Naik had contested the Assembly elections representing the BJP from Yellandu constituency but had lost the elections.