BRS MLA Prakash Goud denies speculations on changing party after meeting CM Revanth Reddy

The 30-minute meeting between the two leaders has ignited speculations regarding the potential switch of the BRS Rajendranagar MLA to the Congress party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 11:02 PM

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.

In a statement following the meeting, Goud clarified that the discussion centred solely on matters pertaining to the development of his constituency.

He asserted that he remains committed to the BRS party and has no intentions of changing party.

BRS MLA Prakash Goud met CM Revanth Reddy at his residence. బీఆర్‌ఎస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే ప్రకాష్ గౌడ్ సీఎం రేవంత్ రెడ్డిని ఆయన నివాసంలో కలిశారు.@revanth_anumula @PrakashGoudBRS pic.twitter.com/6oaI7wNAiF — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) January 28, 2024