BRS releases document on assets as Congress presents white paper on finance in Assembly

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:29 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad:The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which had requested permission for a powerpoint presentation in the Assembly but was denied the same, released a 51-slide document detailing the assets the State had accumulated over the 10 years during which the BRS was in power.

The presentation, expected to counter the white paper on finance presented in the Assembly by the ruling Congress party, presents in detail the development and assets the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government accomplished in its two tenures, right from the power sector, to infrastructure, economy, agriculture and so on.

The reforms in the power sector, which enabled the State reach the top in per capita power consumption, and the multiple initiatives in other sectors which saw it reaching the top in the country again in per capita income as well, have been detailed in the document.

The presentation, which compares the situation in 2014 and 2023, also details the growth in GSDP, Sales Tax, Registration income, the development in infrastructure including the new roads laid, the decentralisation of the State’s districts from 10 to 33, the integrated district offices complexes that were constructed in 30 districts so far at a cost of Rs.1,649.62 crore, the number of municipalities which had rising from 52 to 128 and so on, to mention a few.

