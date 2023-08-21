KTR congratulates BRS nominees, thanks CM for Siricilla nomination

“I congratulate all the nominees of the BRS party for ensuing assembly elections. Also thank the BRS Party president K Chandrashekhar Rao for renominating me as a candidate from Siricilla," he tweeted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao congratulated all nominees of the BRS for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The BRS working president said disappointments have to be taken in stride in public life and assured that all the deserving and capable leaders, who did not get an opportunity to contest the Assembly elections, would get their chance in another form to serve the people.

Soon after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the list of candidates on Monday, Rama Rao tweeted: “I congratulate all the nominees of the BRS party for ensuing assembly elections. Also thank the BRS Party president K Chandrashekhar Rao for renominating me as a candidate from Siricilla.” (sic)

“Disappointments are to be taken in stride in public life. Unfortunately some very deserving, capable leaders like Krishank (TSMDC Chairman Manne Krishank) & a few others could not be accommodated… Will ensure he and some others who have been denied an opportunity to contest get their chance In another form to serve the people…” (sic) he added.