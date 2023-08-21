Slain Naxalite’s daughter to challenge former Naxalite in Mulugu constituency

The BRS's decision to field Nagajyothi is seen as a move to consolidate the support of the Koya community, which is a major voter base in the Mulugu constituency. The community constitutes around 45,000 voters, while the Lambada community, to which Seethakka belongs, has around 18,000 voters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Mulugu: An interesting contest is on the cards in Mulugu, where the ruling BRS has announced Bade Nagajyothi (29), the incumbent ZP chairperson of Mulugu district, as the candidate for the Mulugu Assembly constituency. This means Nagajyothi, the daughter of slain Naxalite Bade Nageshwar Rao alias Prabhakar, will challenge sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka, who is a former Naxalite.

Nagajyothi, who hails from Kalavapally village of the SS Tadwai Mandal in the district, completed her M.Sc (Botany) and B.Ed from Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal. In 2019, she contested and won the Sarpanch post in her village. Later, she joined the BRS (then TRS) and won the ZPTC election from Tadwai Mandal.

Her father Nageshwar Rao was a popular Naxalite leader who enjoyed much support from the tribals in the region. He was killed in an alleged encounter with the police in 2018. Nagajyothi’s uncle Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar is presently the action team commander of the outlawed CPI Maoist party in Telangana.

Seethakka, the sitting MLA, worked for the Janashakti Naxal group for several years. She surrendered to the police under the general amnesty plan in 1997 and later pursued her studies and became a lawyer. In 2022, she completed her PhD in political science from Osmania University.

The BRS‘s decision to field Nagajyothi is seen as a move to consolidate the support of the Koya community, which is a major voter base in the Mulugu constituency. The community constitutes around 45,000 voters, while the Lambada community, to which Seethakka belongs, has around 18,000 voters.

Speaking to the media, Nagajyothi expressed confidence that she would win the seat and gift it to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She also appealed to the people to support her in her quest to serve the people of Mulugu.