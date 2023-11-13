Telangana Polls: BRS seeks ban on Revanth Reddy from campaigning in violation of MCMC

11:55 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS on Monday sought action against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and appealed to the Election Commission of India for his unabated violent and vulgar speeches, instigating attacks on the BRS candidates. They urged the EC to remove him from the list of the Congress star campaigners. They also appealed for his disqualification from the campaigning for violating the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) regulations in the country.

The BRS submitted two complaints against Revanth Reddy on Monday. BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar stated that in less than a span of two weeks, to BRS candidates – Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbaka) and Guvvala Balaraju (Achampet) were attacked by the Congress leaders and activists. While Prabhakar Reddy was attacked by a Congress worker during campaign in Dubbaka, Balaraju was attacked by the Congress candidate Vamshi Krishna and his friends.

“Despite us lodging complaints with the authorities concerned about 20 hours ago, there has been no arrests. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is trying to create an atmosphere of fear and threat to life of the people,” he said. He appealed to the EC to direct the police to initiate action against the accused who are directly involved and also the conspirators.

Further, the BRS raised objections over the illegal broadcasting of advertisements whose approvals were cancelled by the MCMC, for violating the rules and regulations. The party also sought immediate action against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for deliberate violations of the MCMC rules, and disqualify him from campaigning for his party in any forum till the elections are completed.

In a complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar said following the meeting of all recognised political parties organised by the ECI on Saturday, several political parties raised objections against each other on certain advertisements being telecasted to cause defame and damage them. Accordingly, the Election Commission had withdrawn approvals to 15 advertisements including six from Congress, five from BJP and four from BRS, for violation of the campaign regulations enforced by the MCMC. However, the BRS argued that the several news and entertainment channels as well as social media platforms were telecasting the advertisements whose approvals were cancelled by the MCMC, despite orders from the EC.