BRS set to reign supreme with a hat-trick win: Harish Rao

Addressing a well-attended public meeting, Praja Ashivada Sabha at Adilabad, Harish Rao reiterated that the BRS Supremo KCR was sure of scoring a century in the elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti is all set to reign supreme with a hat trick win in the ensuing polls and this is the impression the masses carried wherever you go, stated T Harish Rao, Minister for Finance and Health on Saturday.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting, Praja Ashivada Sabha at Adilabad, he reiterated that the BRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was sure of scoring a century in the elections and this was confirmed the moment the Congress party had announced its second list.

Recalling that the ten years of BRS rule ushered in an era of rapid development, he said even the largely forested Adilabad had emerged as a hub of development. Adilabad was the place where the people continued to be on fast unto death till statehood was attained.

The Congress party, if it was given a chance, would put the State on a backward streak.

The party has over 100 claimants for the Chief Minister’s post . It includes those who could not contest in the polls. If you ask them, who could be their Chief Ministerial candidate, they will all put up a blank face.

But for the BRS, it is otherwise. There is no ambiguity in the matter. The ultimate choice of everyone will be K Chandrasekhar Rao, the leader who had achieved statehood. The state had neither drought nor curfew during the ten-year BRS rule.

Harish Rao made it clear that the BRS will remain poles apart from the BJP. Dismissing the claim that BRS had become the B team for the BJP, stated that water will in no way mix with oil. So will be the case with the BRS and the BJP.

KCR was instrumental for introducing the Rythu Bandhu scheme and he has promised to hike the crop input assistance from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16000 per acre in a phased manner. The Congress was keen on scrapping Rythu Bandhu if it was voted to power and people need to be wary of it.

Referring to the plight of the farmers in Karnataka, where it staged a comeback, they are giving up hope on the standing crop as the government failed to ensure power and irrigation. The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister is likely to join the Congress Campaign in the state. But what face he will be coming with to campaign in Telangana, he questioned.

He appealed to voters ensure that Jogu Rammanna would come back with an overwhelming majority.