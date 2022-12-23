BRS slams Kishan Reddy over Centre’s meagre assistance of Rs 160 crore for oil palm cultivation

BRS said the financial assistance extended to all States under National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm scheme, was just Rs 160 crore

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:21 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Countering the false claims of union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on the assistance extended for oil palm cultivation, the BRS said the financial assistance extended to all States under National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) scheme, was just Rs 160 crore.

The union Minister had tweeted on Thursday that the Central government has launched NMEO-OP scheme with a budgetory outlay of Rs 11,040 crore. He also said of the total oil palm cultivable land in the country, 15 percent was identified in Telangana.

Slamming the union Minister, the BRS said the union government had spent only Rs 160 crore over the last two years under the scheme. At this rate, the party said it would take 138 years to spend the entire allocation of Rs 11,040 crore.