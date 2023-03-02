BRS stages protest against LPG price hike in erstwhile Medak

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and MLC Farooq Hussain along with a large number of leaders and cadre staged a protest in Dubbaka town on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:25 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Siddipet: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) leaders and cadre staged protests across erstwhile Medak against the LPG price hike.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and MLC Farooq Hussain along with a large number of leaders and cadre staged a protest in Dubbaka town on Thursday. The MP cooked food on a firewood stove in the heart of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy called upon the people to teach a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming elections for increasing the prices of gas and other essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the women wing leaders of Siddipet participated in the protest in Siddipet town. MLAs and other elected representatives have staged protests across the district.